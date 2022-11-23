‘BiP’ star Johnny had ‘suspicions’ about Victoria, Greg

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ star Johnny DePhillipo wasn’t shocked when his ex-fiancée Victoria Fuller started dating Greg Grippo shortly after their split.

“It sucked, that’s for sure. It just made me believe that anything she said no longer had any weight,” DePhillipo, 26, told Us Weekly after taping the season finale. 8, which aired on Tuesday.

“I had suspicions and kind of thought there was always something going on. And then it just makes you think, ‘When did it start?’ It’s a weird feeling.

Fuller, 29, claimed they called off their engagement less than a month after filming wrapped this summer, but DePhillipo said they didn’t “officially” break up until mid-September and were ” in couples therapy before going to Italy” with Grippo. , also 29, in October.

“There was an opportunity for us to potentially work towards something. Breakups are confusing, right? I mean, we all know that. I’d be crazy to say I completely cut off communication,” Fuller told the magazine. “We ended our engagement three weeks later, and then shortly after that we were completely done.”

During the finale, DePhillipo acknowledged that Fuller may not have physically cheated on him, although he accused her of “emotional cheating”.

Fuller and Grippo, who was a runner-up on Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette,” met at a festival in 2021 and later reconnected at a party.

“I wasn’t there at the party. I just know everything changed after that day,” DePhillipo told Us Weekly.

Both Fuller and Grippo have denied any overlap in their relationship.

DePhillipo and Fuller explained on Tuesday’s episode that after they left “Paradise” in Mexico, they started fighting and she wasn’t happy anymore.

Fuller and Grippo finally confirmed their supposed romance by sitting down together at the reunion.

DePhillipo said they separated for good in mid-September. johnnydephillipo/Instagram

“I was like, you know what, we’re at this point where we’re really into each other, and I was like, ‘I want to take you out for a drink,’” Grippo said. “So you want to go to Rome in two days?”

The couple’s attempt not to draw attention to their romance by taking it overseas ultimately didn’t work, as fans posted photos of them together in Italy while ‘BiP’ was still airing. .

“Nobody needs to figure it out or get it, and that’s okay,” Fuller concluded. “But anyone can hate us if they want to.”

Fuller began her reality TV journey when she starred in the season of Peter Weber’s “The Bachelor.” After returning home to her hometowns, Fuller made headlines for dating former “Bachelor” Chris Soules.