Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023 Announces Sponsorship

[Singapore] On 16-17 February 2023, thousands will descend on Marina Bay Sands Convention Center, Singapore, for attending Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023, the most interactive event on Blockchain, Exchanges, Cryptocurrencies, NFTs, DeFi, Mining, Gaming, Online Payments, Investment and FinTech industry. EMCD and Gresham International are set to be partners in this event. This event will be hosted by FINEXPO.

EMCD tech has come forward to sponsor Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023. EMCD Tech is one of the leading developers of software for mining and transferring crypto assets since 2017. With over 115,000 customers around the world, EMCD has 7 crypto products in the ecosystem. According to Blockchain Life, EMCD is ‘The Best Mining Service’ in 2021. EMCD Tech develops their digital asset management with offices in Hong Kong and Moscow.

Gresham International, the market leaders Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Gaming Legal Services, announced the sponsorship with Blockchain fest Singapore 2023. Since 2015, they have assisted entrepreneurs, companies, governments, and groups launch their currency or token offering to market. Calculated to date, they have assisted companies raise over $1 Billion during the raise periods. They adopt a consultative approach to help people understand the market, compliance issues, and practicality problems surrounding the cryptocurrency market.

Blockchain Fest Singapore will also invite founders and executives of leading international companies and share views on the industry’s current situation. Some of the founders and experts are invited to become speakers at this event. You will meet Eloisa Marchesoni, a Tokenomics Engineer focusing on token model architecture, token macro/micro economics structure, crypto market simulations and gamification strategies for Web3 businesses. She is currently a partner to VCs and accelerator, while also working as an advisor for self funded crypto startups which she has been doing since 2018. She will speak about Tokenomics : Guaranteeing the Sustainability of Web3.

Rishi Ramdani will also join as a speaker talking about Building out the Crypto Ecosystem in APAC : Opportunities for Institutional, Private Wealth and Retail Investors. Rishi is the Head of Asia in BlockFi, a global crypto financial services company that provides products and services to retail, institutional and private clients. Rishi has spent more than 2 years building out BlockFi’s presence in Asia, which is expanding significantly. Under his leadership, BlockFi has now set up a formal entity in Singapore. Previously, Rishi spent over a decade at Bank of America Merrill Lynch across Hong Kong and New York, then he moved to Singapore and co-founded a FinTech company and financial coaching company.

We also have a speaker from Switzerland, the CEO and co-founder of Verum Capital, Matthias Wessel. Verum Capital is a leading Web3 venture studio based in Zurich. Matthias is a lecturer

at the University of St.Gallen & Bocconi University and a Working Group member of WEF (Digital Transformation). Verum Capital designs, builds, and invests in decentralized technology. With 13 portfolio companies, 30+ projects, and 90+ engagements under their belt, the Verum team works with VCs, investors, and network foundations to create new, valuable DeFi products and ventures.

With this event, attendees will be able to learn, earn, and also exchange insights and experiences as well as pick up first-hand skills from market leaders with the option of P2P communication. A huge advantage of Blockchain Fest 2022 Singapore is the tremendous networking opportunities that arise due to the casual environment. Book your ticket now on https://blockchain-fest.asia/#top . Don’t let this opportunity pass you by, grab your tickets while they are still available.

