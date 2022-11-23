Body of missing Florida woman Mimose Dulcio found, husband Jose Pacheco charged

The body of a missing Florida woman believed to have been killed by her husband has been found in a wooded area in Miami-Dade County, police confirmed Tuesday evening.

Police identified the remains as belonging to Broward County woman Mimose Dulcio, 39, after the body was discovered last Wednesday in the 5500 block of Northwest 204th Street, the Miami Herald reported.

Dulcio’s husband, Jose Luis Pacheco, 36, was arrested in Miami-Dade County on Nov. 14 and charged with second-degree murder in his wife’s disappearance. He remains locked up in jail pending transfer to Broward County, according to jail records.

Dulcio was last seen on November 10. When her sister called and received no response, she drove to the Fort Lauderdale-area home she shared with Pacheco and found their bedroom door locked and two broken cell phones stuffed under the bed. sofa, police said.

The home’s security cameras had also been destroyed, family members told WPLG. Dulcio and Pacheco were separated and in the process of divorcing but were still living together in the three-bedroom house.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office released a missing persons report on Nov. 11. Pacheco told investigators he hadn’t had contact with Dulcio “for a few days and they were in the process of divorcing,” according to The Herald.

Police found evidence in the couple’s Dodge Charger suggesting Pacheco murdered Dulcio and then drove and dumped his body, police said.