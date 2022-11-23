Carrie Bickmore returned home in fear of Claremont serial killer after night out in Perth

Carrie Bickmore has revealed she was ‘terrified’ as a teenager in Perth a quarter of a century ago when a serial killer of young women was on the loose.

In 1996-97, three women went missing after going to nightclubs in Claremont, a wealthy suburb of Western Australia’s capital.

Sarah Spiers, 18, disappeared on January 27, 1996, Jane Rimmer, 23, disappeared on June 9 of the same year, and Ciara Glennon, 27, disappeared on March 15, 1997.

It took more than two decades for the murderer, Bradley Robert Edwards, to be arrested and finally brought to justice.

On Wednesday night’s episode of The Project, Bickmore revealed that she and other young women feared for their lives at the time.

‘(I was terrified. As a youngster going out in this neighborhood, that’s where we would go clubbing,’ she said.

“And you were walking around with your girlfriends late at night, catching taxis and we didn’t know who it was and what it was.

“There was a lot of fear in the community.”

Bickmore asked former detective Paul Ferguson, who was in charge of the investigation of the Claremont murders from 1996 to 1998, if he remembered the fear that ravaged the city.

“Certainly,” he said. “We generated some of it because when Jane (Rimmer) went missing, we worried about the young girls and tried to get the message across.”

Mr Ferguson said the police had “just to urge young people to be careful.

‘Don’t hitchhike. Keep your friends informed of what you’re up to. I don’t hide it. It was a terrifying time for the investigation team.

The detective was asked if he “felt the pressure” to solve the case, given that the murders had attracted so much media attention.

“Well, if you look at any homicide, there’s a lot of pressure. There are so many people who are counting on you to find out what happened to their loved one,” he said.

He then returned to the start of the shocking killing spree.

“When Sarah (Spiers) went missing, the Spiers family did what normal people do, which is to walk in and report they haven’t come home.

The remains of Sarah Spiers (above, left) have never been found, while the half-clothed body of Ciara Glennon (right) was found 19 days after she went missing.

“There was a missing person report and to the credit of Sarah’s family they started a campaign with posters, putting up…pieces which obviously heightened the concern.

“And the Missing Persons Bureau told the Homicide Squad about it and said you better look into it,” he said.

Bickmore recalled how she felt when she and her friends realized there was a serial killer and asked Mr. Ferguson when he realized there was?

The naked body of Jane Rimmer (pictured) was found 55 days after she disappeared from Claremont

“June 9, 1996. I remember it very well,” he said. “It was my wife’s birthday, but that’s when Jane Rimmer was kidnapped and then murdered.

“When you get a second (victim) of the same proximity, under similar circumstances, then you realize you have a major problem on your hands.”

Sarah Spiers’ body was never found. Jane Rimmer’s naked body was found 55 days after her disappearance, 40km from where she was last seen alive. Ciara Glennon’s semi-clothed body was found on a bush track 19 days after she went missing.

Bradley Robert Edwards (pictured) was found guilty of two of the Claremont murders and the judge said it was ‘more likely’ than not he was also responsible for a third

It took until 2016 for a suspect, Bradley Robert Edwards, to be arrested.

On September 24, 2020, he was found guilty of the murders of Ms Rimmer and Ms Glennon, and not guilty of the murder of Ms Spiers.

In his 619-page verdict, however, Supreme Court Justice Stephen Hall said it was “more likely” than not that Edwards was involved in Ms Spiers’ disappearance.

Asked what it felt like when Edwards was finally convicted, Mr Ferguson said: ‘The outcome for me – and I’m sure I speak for, I don’t know, 200, 300, 400 police officers who worked on the case over the course of 23 years, was a sense of satisfaction, but disappointment for the Spires family.