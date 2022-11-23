Chaos over Taylor Swift ticket sales triggers Senate hearing

A Senate subcommittee announced on Tuesday it would hold a hearing into the lack of competition in the ticketing industry after Taylor Swift fans faced days of chaos last week as they attempted to buy concert tickets through Ticketmaster.

In a statement, Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who leads the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust and Consumer Rights, which will lead the hearing, wrote: market position means that the company is under no pressure to innovate and continuously improve.

She added: “When there is no competition to incentivize better services and fair prices, we all suffer the consequences.” Ms. Klobuchar, a Democrat, and Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, a Republican and a prominent member of the committee, did not announce a hearing date or witnesses. Ms Klobuchar opened up about her court plans when she appeared on MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ show last Friday.

The industry’s challenges were amplified last week when millions of Ms Swift’s fans were barred from buying pre-sale tickets for the superstar’s tours. A few days later, Ticketmaster announcement that it would cancel public sales for all remaining tickets “due to extraordinarily high demands on the ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand”.