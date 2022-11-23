Citigroup accused by US banking regulators of data mishandling in ‘living will’ review

Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser testifies during a hearing before the House Financial Services Committee at the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on September 21, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wang | Getty Images
Citigroup must address weaknesses in its data handling, according to a review of the biggest banks’ so-called living will plans, U.S. banking regulators said on Wednesday.
Citigroup was the only bank among the eight institutions examined that had a gap in its plan, the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said in a statement.
This story is developing. Please check for updates.
