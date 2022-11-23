Citigroup accused by US banking regulators of data mishandling in ‘living will’ review

Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser testifies during a hearing before the House Financial Services Committee at the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on September 21, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Citigroup must address weaknesses in its data handling, according to a review of the biggest banks’ so-called living will plans, U.S. banking regulators said on Wednesday.

Citigroup was the only bank among the eight institutions examined that had a gap in its plan, the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said in a statement.

This story is developing. Please check for updates.