CME’s Terry Duffy Says He Saw Trouble Before FTX Collapsed

A major exchange executive says he detected red flags months before FTX’s historic collapse.

CME Group Chairman and CEO Terry Duffy said he suspected corruption at the cryptocurrency exchange the day he first met one-on-one with founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

“I told my team it had nothing to do with crypto,” Duffy told CNBC’s “Fast Money” on Tuesday. “He wanted to list all asset classes, mine, Intercontinental, CME and everyone else’s, under his model, which would have been…a biblical disaster.”

Bankman-Fried’s team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Duffy first recounted his encounter with Bankman-Fried last week on the “On the Tape” podcast, which is hosted by “Fast Money” traders Guy Adami and Dan Nathan.

“You are a fraud. You are an absolute fraud,” Duffy told Bankman-Fried.

Now Duffy is giving more details about what happened before she met him.

Duffy wanted to know why the Commodities Futures Trading Commission was considering Bankman-Fried’s request to relax regulatory rules to push its business model. He was told it was required under the innovation guidelines.

“Right away, my suspicions were lifted,” Duffy said. “Why is there so much pressure for this candidacy? And then, when I met him, I immediately knew it was a joke.”

However, Duffy said he was not surprised that FTX captivated so many high-profile investors and donors.

“When you have the greatest quarterback of all time and a supermodel wife doing a commercial and picking up the phone saying ‘Are you in, are you in, are you in.’ To me, it feels like a pump and dump system,” Duffy said. “People are very influenced by people like Tom [Brady].”

The FTX collapse is the biggest cryptocurrency exchange failure on record. It is now in the early days of a bankruptcy hearing in Delaware. On Monday, FTX attorney James Bromley, hired by FTX’s new management, said, “We’re dealing with a different kind of animal.”

“There’s going to be a lot of hearings in the future. Let’s follow the money. Let’s see who knew what, when and where,” Duffy added.

The Senate Agriculture Committee plans to hold a hearing on the FTX implosion on December 1.

“I hope someone will have the courage to ask, ‘Did anyone pressure the CFTC to go ahead with an application that could have put everything at risk?’” , Duffy said.

Disclosure: CME Group is a presenting sponsor of the “On The Tape” podcast.

