Colorado Gay Nightclub Shooter identifies as non-binary

Anderson Lee Aldrich, the suspect who allegedly shot and killed five people and injured at least 18 others over the weekend at a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub, identifies as non-binary and uses ‘they/them’ pronouns, according to a case filed Tuesday in court. night.

Aldrich, 22, faces multiple murder and hate crime charges stemming from last weekend’s shooting.

However, Aldrich’s public defender revealed that Aldrich is “non-binary” and uses “they/them pronouns”, the New York Times reported. In addition to pronouns, Aldrich is referred to as “Mx. Aldrich” in court documents.

“Anderson Aldrich is non-binary”, a footnote in the deposit states. “They use them/them pronouns and for the purposes of all official filings will be treated as Mx. Aldrich.

In a new court filing, public defenders for the suspect in the Colorado gay club mass shooting that left 5 dead say their client is non-binary and “they use pronouns.” Lawyers call their client Mx. Anderson Aldrich. pic.twitter.com/dPaUpiFXKN — Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs (@NickAtNews) November 23, 2022

News of Aldrich’s gender identity came after Democrats and members of the corporate press politicized the shooting and blamed Republicans for the tragedy.

For example, NBC’s Ben Collins claimed that “Republican politicians” and the “far-right Internet machine” targeted LGBTQ+ people in the months leading up to the nightclub shooting.

“But I think we need to have a come to Jesus moment here as reporters,” Collins told MSNBC. “Are we more afraid to be on Breitbart saying that trans people deserve to be alive, or are we more afraid of dead people? Because I’m more afraid of the dead.

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) blasted Republican Rep. Colorado Lauren Boebert as a ‘bigot’ who motivated the shooter shortly after Boebert released a statement condemning the violence in her home state .

“. @laurenboebert you’ve played a major role in elevating anti-LGBT+ hateful rhetoric and anti-trans lies while spending your time in Congress blocking even the most sensible gun safety laws. on fire”, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “You don’t get ‘thoughts and prayers’ to get through this. Look within and change.

“Dehumanizing rhetoric leads to dehumanizing actions, which quickly translate into violence, shootings, assaults and worse,” Cortez added in an Instagram post on Boebert.

Aldrich is expected to make a virtual appearance in jail court on Wednesday, the Denver Post reported.

