‘Come to Chelsea’ trending on Twitter after Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United, but Portuguese star tipped for Sporting Lisbon return as he becomes a free agent

Some Chelsea fans are calling for Cristiano Ronaldo to come to Stamford Bridge after his contract with Manchester United terminated.

But the Portuguese star has been tipped for a return to his former club Sporting Lisbon, where he played before bursting onto the scene at Old Trafford in 2003.

Getty Since he is now a free agent

Twitter Blues fans were crying out for Ronaldo to come to Stamford Bridge after the announcement

Ronaldo ended his contract with the Red Devils seven months early on Tuesday by mutual consent, following his explosive interview with TalkTV.

Not even an hour had passed before ‘Come to Chelsea’ and ‘Ronaldo to Chelsea’ began to flourish on Twitter, as some of the Premier League club’s supporters encouraged the Portuguese star to sign for them .

Summer signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hasn’t started, and new owner Todd Boehly may be interested in having a big star like Ronaldo at the club.

However, talkSPORT European football expert Andy Brassell believes Ronaldo is more likely to come full circle and return to the club where he started his career, Sporting Lisbon.

“I think if it’s in Europe, and that’s a big if, Sporting is not out of the picture,” Brassell said after the news broke.

“Sporting were playing on Sunday, the night the story broke, of course the first question Sporting coach Ruben Amorim was asked was not about the game, it was about Ronaldo.

Getty Ronaldo could end up at Sporting Lisbon

“He said: ‘Listen, I’ve said it a thousand times, everyone at the club loves Ronaldo, but he’s a Manchester United player.

“What he didn’t say is that he’s a long-term Manchester United player, or what he’s said all the other times about not being able to afford it.

“What he’s saying is, ‘Okay, normally we couldn’t pay you, but now you’re a free agent, it’s up to you what you accept. Go home, please your mother. Boost Portuguese football. Give yourself a happy ending”.

“I think there’s still a long way to go before something like this becomes realistic. You’re looking at something in the region of a 90-95% pay cut.

“They have Mozambican sponsors who could make up some of the shortfall. But if you’re talking about gilding your legacy, what way to do it.