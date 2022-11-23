Couple posts selfie after surviving plane crash, internet split

The incident happened at Jorge Chavez International Airport in Lima.

Over the weekend, a LATAM Airlines plane taking off from the airport in Peru’s capital Lima caught fire when it hit a fire truck on the runway. Fortunately, all 120 passengers on board as well as the airline’s crew survived the disastrous accident. However, the accident claimed the lives of two firefighters, who were there on the runway.

Moments after the tragedy, a lucky couple, who managed to escape the plane without sustaining any injuries, celebrated their survival by posting a selfie with the damaged plane.

Enrique Varsi-Rospigliosi, believed to be the man in the photo, and his wife took a selfie after making it out of the plane. In the photo, they are seen smiling as they are coated in a chalky white fire retardant chemical, clearly relieved to have survived the crash. Behind them, the LATAM aircraft is partially burned and tilted on its right wing, which is on the ground. The image was captioned, “When life gives you a second chance.”

Cuando la vida te da second opportunity #latampic.twitter.com/Vd98Zu98Uo — Enrique Varsi-Rospigliosi (@enriquevarsi) November 18, 2022

An A320 Systems Facebook page also shared the photo with the caption: “Selfie of the year. Glad they’re okay.”

The image went viral online, with people celebrating their survival, while others criticized the couple for documenting the tragedy, which claimed the lives of two people. One user wrote: “I find it so weird, in a neutral way, that people take selfies after surviving tragedies. I would probably do the same, I feel the need to document the experience. And the rest of us can peek into such situations thanks to these photos. It gives me such a weird feeling.” Another wrote: “‘In these times of tragedy, those who leave their lives just want to share the miracle of… Living!’ one person wrote under the selfie.

Calling the selfie in bad taste, a third wrote: “What idiots! 2 dead firefighters and these clowns are taking crash selfies.” A fourth said: “I think that was rude of them or maybe they don’t know exactly what happened.”

According to Reuters, the incident happened on Friday at Jorge Chavez International Airport in Lima. In one of the clips, the passenger plane can be seen colliding with the fire truck coming from the opposite side as it descended the runway. In another video, the plane is seen catching fire and emitting thick black smoke.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, but Jorge Chavez International Airport said it was “conducting all necessary investigations”.