Credit Suisse shareholders give green light to $4.2 billion capital increase

The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, March 24, 2021.

Swiss credit Shareholders on Wednesday approved a 4 billion Swiss franc ($4.2 billion) capital increase aimed at funding the struggling lender’s massive strategic overhaul.

Credit Suisse’s capital raising plans are divided into two parts. The first, which was supported by 92% of shareholders, allocates shares to new investors including the Saudi National Bank via a private placement. The new share offering will see the SNB take a 9.9% stake in Credit Suisse, making it the bank’s largest shareholder.

investment related news Agile retailers Costco and TJX will benefit from improved supply chains, says Cowen

SNB Chairman Ammar AlKhudairy told CNBC in late October that the stake in Credit Suisse had been acquired at the “bottom price” and urged the Swiss lender “not to bat an eyelid” over its sweeping restructuring plans.

The second capital increase issues newly registered shares with pre-emption rights for existing shareholders, and was adopted with 98% of the votes.

Credit Suisse Chairman Axel Lehmann said the vote marked an “important step” in building the “new Credit Suisse”.

“This vote confirms confidence in the strategy, as we presented it in October, and we are fully focused on delivering on our strategic priorities to lay the foundation for future profitable growth,” Lehmann said.

Credit Suisse forecast a fourth-quarter loss of 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.6 billion) on Wednesday as it begins its second strategic overhaul in less than a year, aimed at simplifying its business model. to focus on its wealth management division and the Swiss domestic market.

Restructuring plans include the sale of part of the bank’s Securitized Products Group (SPG) to US investment firms PIMCO and Apollo Global Management, as well as a downsizing of its struggling investment bank by through a spin-off of the capital markets and advisory unit, which will be renamed CS First Boston.

Multi-year transformation aims to shift billions of dollars of risk-weighted assets from persistently performing investment banking to wealth management and domestic divisions, and reduce the group’s cost base by 2.5 billion, or 15%, by 2025.

‘Too big to fail’, but more transparency needed

Vincent Kaufman, CEO of the Ethos Foundation, which represents hundreds of Swiss pension funds that are active shareholders of Credit Suisse, expressed disappointment ahead of Wednesday’s vote that the group was no longer considering a partial IPO of the Swiss National Bank, which he said would have “sent a stronger message to the market”.