Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United amid controversy

After a few tense days, Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United officially go their separate ways.

The Premier League side announced on November 22 that the 37-year-old footballer was leaving the club “by mutual agreement, with immediate effect”.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution over two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family all the best for the future,” the statement continued. team, published on its website. “Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to succeed on the pitch.”

The update comes just days after Ronaldo – who returned to Manchester United in 2021 on a two-year deal and still had months left on his contract – claimed he was being kicked out of the squad, telling Piers Morgan in a revealing TalkTV interview last week, he felt “betrayed” by the club.