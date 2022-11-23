Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United with minimal pay as the parties do not want to get into a legal battle as the Premier League legend’s contract was terminated by mutual consent

Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United with minimal payout, according to talkSPORT.

The Premier League legend has torn up the final seven months of his contract – worth an estimated £500,000 a week – by mutual consent, with player and club keen to avoid a lengthy legal battle.

Getty Ronaldo’s time at Old Trafford is up

Manchester United had started legal proceedings when Ronaldo breached the terms of his contract due to claims he made during his interview with TalkTV.

Now, the Red Devils have agreed with their club legend to terminate his contract by mutual agreement with immediate effect.

But talkSPORT understands that Ronaldo’s bank balance will not increase after the decision.

A statement from the club which was just 67 words read: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution over two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to achieve success on the pitch.”

Ronaldo – who is now the only World Cup player without a club – will face Ghana with Portugal in Group G on Thursday at 7pm – which you can listen to live on talkSPORT.