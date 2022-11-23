Dissection of GOP claims about Hunter Biden deals allegedly involving his father

Comment this story Comment

“To be clear, Joe Biden is the ‘big guy.’ This evidence raises troubling questions about whether President Biden poses a national security risk and is compromised by foreign governments. — Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), incoming House Oversight Committee chairman, at a press conference, Nov. 17 Shortly after claiming control of the House in the next Congress, Republicans announced they would launch an investigation into the business dealings of Hunter Biden, the president’s son, in a bid to prove the president was also involved. in some of these transactions. The press conference and accompanying report released by House Republicans relied heavily on material found on a copy of the laptop hard drive that Hunter Biden allegedly left for repair at a Delaware store in April. 2019.

The laptop has been a source of major reporting on Hunter Biden’s personal and professional life, but many news outlets have treated its contents with concern as it emerged late in the 2020 presidential campaign and, at the time, they were unable to verify its authenticity.

Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, provided material from the laptop to the New York Post, but declined to share a copy of the hard drive with The Washington Post and other news outlets. In 2021, The Washington Post received 217 gigabytes of data from a Republican activist, who said he received it from Giuliani. The Washington Post asked two security experts to examine the data, and they found nearly 22,000 emails among those files containing cryptographic signatures that could be verified using hard-to-forge technology. even for the most sophisticated hackers.

The vast majority of the data – and most of the nearly 129,000 emails it contained – could not be verified, security experts said. But The Washington Post also found financial documents on the hard drive copy that matched documents and information found in other files. The New York Times said separately that it authenticated a cache of emails found on the laptop relating to Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Kazakhstan, Ukraine and with a Chinese company. CBS News, in a report released on Mondaysaid it obtained a copy of the hard drive directly from a lawyer at the repair shop and that its security experts found “no evidence that it was fake or tampered with.”

When asked if GOP committee staff had checked the laptop’s hard drive themselves, spokeswoman Jessica Collins said that “the authenticity of the laptop has been confirmed by multiple forensic analysts,” specifically noting the CBS report.

On several occasions, Comer referred to a deal Hunter Biden attempted to strike with CEFC China Energy, an energy conglomerate. Many aspects of his financial arrangements have been scrutinized by news outlets, including the Washington Post. But at a press conference, Comer made claims that are unproven, disputed or appear incorrect. Any potential connection between Joe Biden and his son’s business dealings, so far, is particularly strained.

Here’s a guide to some of the claims made at the press conference.

“One of those deals involves the sale of U.S. natural gas to China. Evidence suggests that Joe Biden had a 10% stake through his son.

— Comer, at the press conference

The phrase “evidence suggests” does a lot of work here. Comer is referring to a single email — dated May 13, 2017 — whose meaning has been disputed. In the hard-drive copy of the laptop obtained by The Washington Post, the email lacked verifiable digital information to verify it.

The Washington Post, in its reporting, only cites elements of the laptop that security experts have been able to verify or can be confirmed elsewhere. Politico reporter Ben Schreckinger, in his 2021 book “The Bidens,” said the email was verified as authentic by “someone with independent access to Hunter’s emails.”

The 2017 email outlined the possible stakes of five partners, including Hunter Biden and his uncle Jim Biden, in a planned venture with CEFC, the Chinese company. The entity was to be called Oneida Holdings LLC.

James Glar, a business partner summarizing the equity allocation in Oneida Holdings LLC., in the email wrote how four partners would get 20% each, except for Jim Biden, who would get 10%. He added a question: “10 held by H for the big guy? One of the mail recipients, Anthony Bobulinski, said the “big guy” referred to Joe Biden and “H” referred to Hunter. Bobulinski was Trump’s guest at one of the 2020 presidential debates.

But Glar told the Wall Street Journal in 2020, “I would like to dispel any speculation that former Vice President Biden was involved in the 2017 discussions about our potential trade structure. I am not aware of any involvement at any time from the former vice president. The activity in question has never generated project income.

Three days after the email was sent, a draft agreement creating Oneida circulated. This shows that each partner would receive 20%, including Jim Biden. No mention is made of Joe Biden. The company agreement signed on May 22, 2017 provided for the same allocation. Oneida was to own 50% of another legal entity called SinoHawk. Neither Glar nor James Biden responded to requests for comment.

The Wall Street Journal said it reviewed company records and found no role for Joe Biden. The Washington Post, in a detailed report on dealings with the CEFC, also found no evidence that Joe Biden personally benefited from or knew the details of dealings with the CEFC. The Biden campaign at the time denied he played a role.

Comer says this deal was for natural gas, but he appears to be referring to a different transaction, described below. There is no evidence that this particular deal was for natural gas.

Collins said Comer made no mistake. “Committee Republicans have evidence that Bidens’ deal with CEFC — a company closely affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party — was altered when the Bidens cut their Western partners from SinoHawk to keep the business in the family,” said she declared. When asked to provide the evidence, she only said it was “based on whistleblower information provided to Committee Republicans.”

In an Oct. 13 letter to FBI Director Christopher A. Wray, Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) said an FBI summary of an interview with Bobulinski revealed the deal was to pay partners for deals that had “intentionally remained unpaid while Joe Biden was vice president. The venture fell through but, in a separate deal, Hunter and Jim Biden received nearly $5 million from CEFC, a noted Grassley.

“At a time when Americans are suffering from high energy prices because of this administration’s terrible energy policy, we found evidence that Hunter Biden and Joe Biden were involved in a scheme to get China to buy oil. liquefied natural gas.”

— Comer, at the press conference

Hunter Biden, on his own, has hinted at a $4 million joint venture in which CEFC would produce liquefied natural gas in Louisiana. But the deal fell through when Ye Jianming, the Chinese company’s founder and chairman, was arrested in mid-February 2018. Reasons for the arrest were unclear, although Reuters reported that she was related to alleged economic crimes.

Either way, the natural gas deal seems separate from Oneida; it was a Hunter Biden company known as Hudson West III LLC. Joe Biden’s alleged involvement has never been proven.

“Hunter brought in millions of dollars from this deal from Chinese government-related entities. In emails obtained by committee Republicans, Hunter wanted keys made for Joe Biden and Jill Biden, his office colleague. He provided Joe Biden’s personal cell phone number and called him his partner.

— Comer, at the press conference

Comer mixes documented facts with innuendo here. The Washington Post, via government records, court documents and bank statements, found that CEFC and its executives paid $4.8 million to entities controlled by Hunter and Jim Biden. But the alleged link between these agreements and Joe Biden remains tenuous. This again hinges on a single email – also describing something that didn’t happen.

In the fall of 2017, Hunter Biden wrote to a building manager at the House of Sweden, where he was renting office space. “Please have keys made for new office mates,” he wrote, listing Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Jim Biden and Gongwen Dong, whom he called an “emissary” of the CEFC. He also asked that the signage be updated to read “Biden Foundation” and “Hudson West (CEFC US).”

The email was on the laptop’s hard drive, but was also confirmed by public documents released by the Swedish government and first reported in 2021 by Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

But a representative of the Biden Foundation told the Washington Post that Sweden House was never considered as a location. A spokeswoman for the Swedish authority that oversees the property said the four keys were made available, as requested, but Hunter Biden never collected them. The sign on the door hasn’t changed, she said.

