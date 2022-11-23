Edward C. Prescott, 81, dies; Nobel Prize for the study of business cycles

Edward C. Prescott, whose work explaining the economic shocks of the 1970s catalyzed new ways of thinking about fiscal and monetary policy, a breakthrough that won him a Nobel Prize in economics, died Nov. 6 at a facility in care in Paradise Valley, Arizona. He was 81 years old.

His son, Ned Prescott, said the cause was cancer.

Dr Prescott was a prominent member of the generation of economic thinkers who in the 1970s faced the breakdown of Keynesian models, which had dominated policy-making since the 1930s but proved incapable of account for the decade’s high inflation and weak growth.

Keynesian economics is largely demand-driven, changes in which it argues cause the business cycle to fluctuate. But Dr Prescott, working with his frequent collaborator Finn Kydland, wondered if the supply side – like energy costs, and especially technological progress – might be just as important, if not more so.

In fact, their work, particularly in a seminal 1982 paper, demonstrated that supply-side changes explained the vast majority of changes in the business cycle since the end of World War II. Their research helped spark decades of policies, beginning with President Ronald Reagan, that aimed to reduce taxes and regulation to maximize supply-side efficiency.