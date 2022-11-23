Elon Musk’s latest joke to critics who predicted Twitter won’t survive

New Twitter boss Elon Musk previously told his critics to stay on other platforms. (Case)

Elon Musk today continued his relentless attacks on those who criticize his handling of Twitter, even as his flagship $8 verification plan was temporarily suspended amid a rise in spoofing. In his latest quip, he targeted those who predicted the microblogging site would not survive due to the changes and job cuts it implemented after the takeover last month.

Wasn’t Twitter supposed to die now or something…? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

“Wasn’t Twitter supposed to die now or something…?” he asked this morning.

It comes a day after Musk, who also runs SpaceX and Tesla, told his critics to stay on other platforms. He concluded his Hindi message – “Namaste” – with a clasped hands emoji, emphasizing that was the end of the dialogue.

“I hope all the adjudication room monitors stay on other platforms – please, I beg you,” wrote the world’s richest man who took over Twitter last month.

Users have criticized a flurry of changes Twitter has witnessed over the past month.

The company has made massive layoffs and now finds itself with less than half of its previous workforce. There were also mass resignations as the new boss gave employees an ultimatum to commit to a “hardcore” working environment. Twitter was forced to close its offices until Monday due to the exodus last week.

Meanwhile, Musk announced yesterday that the relaunch of Twitter’s verification plan would be put on hold, citing the proliferation of fake accounts.

“Withhold relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence in stopping identity theft. Will likely use different color verification for organizations than for individuals,” said the billionaire businessman.

The subscription-based “blue tick” plan was one of its most important measures, apart from reinstating several banned accounts, including those of former US President Donald Trump and rapper Kanye West.