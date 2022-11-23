Elon Musk’s role on Twitter puts Tesla’s board under new scrutiny

Tesla’s board has long been criticized by shareholder groups for its lack of independence from Mr Musk. When Tesla’s stock price was skyrocketing and the company seemed to have the electric car market mostly to itself, this argument found little resonance.

Today, Tesla faces much stiffer competition, particularly in China, a huge market for the company, and it’s still grappling with supply chain issues and scrutiny of safety issues with its driver assistance systems. Its stock has fallen nearly 60% from its peak a year ago; since Mr. Musk bought Twitter last month, the S&P 500 stock index has risen 4.5%, but shares of Tesla have fallen 25%. Mr. Musk has sold about $30 billion of Tesla stock this year and last, in part to help fund his acquisition of Twitter.

“I would expect a good board to do everything they can to make sure a CEO is focused enough on their business,” said Brianna Castro, senior director of US research at Glass Lewis, a shareholder advisory firm. “And in situations similar to Tesla’s, a good board would ask why its stock is down when the market is up, and do what it can to address the issues.”

Some corporate governance experts worry that the views of board members could be clouded by their personal relationships with Mr. Musk. Mr. Musk’s brother, Kimbal, is a member, and other administrators, such as James Murdoch, a media executive and son of Rupert Murdoch, are longtime friends of Mr. Musk. Some Tesla board members have financial ties to Mr. Musk’s other businesses, such as SpaceX, the rocket company.

Another factor: Tesla directors receive compensation, almost entirely in shares, which is far greater than that received by directors of other large companies, allowing some of them to amass fortunes over the years.