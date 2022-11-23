Ernst and Manchin urge the Pentagon to send armed drones to Ukraine

A bipartisan group of senators is calling on the Biden administration to send armed drones to Ukraine, directed by the senses. Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Joe Manchin (D-WV).

They argued in a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday that the shipment of General Atomics MQ-1C Gray Eagle drones had “the potential to drive the strategic course of the war in favor of Ukraine.” .

“The American people and their representatives in Congress have strongly supported the arming of Ukraine to defend their homeland against Russian tyranny,” they wrote, adding:

To that end, Congress provided the Pentagon with appropriations and withdrawal authority to provide Ukraine with the necessary firepower. Ukrainian successes on the battlefield are encouraging, but Vladimir Putin’s intention to conquer all of Ukraine remains unchanged. The timely delivery of effective lethal aid to stabilize Ukrainian defenses and enable long-term resistance against future Russian aggression remains urgent.

Senators signing the letter included: Sens. Jim Inhofe (R-OK), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Susan Collins, (R-ME), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), John Hoeven (R-ND), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Mike Rounds (R-SD) and Thom Tillis (R-NC).

They said the Pentagon had been considering transferring the systems to Ukraine for months and argued that Iranian drones used in Russia “threaten to dampen Ukraine’s momentum.”

“A Russian victory over Ukraine would significantly harm American security and prosperity, and allowing Ukraine to preserve its homeland remains a moral imperative and fully in our national interests,” they wrote.

They added that Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova repeatedly requested the drones and that it would take only 27 days for Ukrainian forces to learn how to operate. The drones would be a “short-term deep improvement of the Ukrainian army”.

They argued that the drones could attack Russian artillery formations and logistics centers, erode Russia’s long-range fire advantage and attack Russian warships in the Black Sea and break its coercive blockade and mitigate pressures on the Ukrainian economy and world food prices.

Among some of the concerns of the Biden administration, the drone and accompanying sensitive technologies end up in the hands of Russia, according to Politics. Other concerns include the system taking too long to learn how to operate and being too difficult for the Ukrainian military, as well as not being able to survive the war, due to Russian air defenses.

The Biden administration has provided Ukraine with a plethora of US military equipment to date, but has been reluctant to provide equipment that could escalate the war.

Austin promised last week that the United States would not be dragged into the war, believing it would continue to support Ukraine with weapons.

The Biden administration has sent about $18 billion in security aid since Ukraine’s war with Russia began.

2022-11-22 Ernst Manchin Gray Eagle Letter by Kristina Wong on Scribd

