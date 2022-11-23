ESPN’s Booger McFarland thinks Zach Wilson lacks accountability because he grew up with ‘lots of money’

A discussion of Jets quarterback Zach Wilson’s refusal to accept responsibility for his team’s dismal offensive performance on Sunday took a socio-economic turn Monday night after ESPN’s Booger McFarland attributed lack of responsibility to Wilson to his supposedly rich upbringing.

McFarland made the comment after reports emerged Sunday that Wilson angered his teammates by not accepting responsibility for a lackluster offensive effort in the Jets’ 10-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday. During ESPNs Monday night countdownas he sat next to fellow panelists Robert Griffin III and Steve Young, McFarland felt that Wilson’s wealthy background played a role in his refusal to take responsibility.

“Let’s understand who this young man is before asking him to accept responsibility,” McFarland said. “He is a young man who grew up with a lot of money. I don’t think he ever had to accept responsibility. So now, on the biggest stage, we want this quarterback to accept responsibility.

Young, a BYU product like Wilson, rebuffed McFarland’s claim.

“It doesn’t…it doesn’t resonate at all,” Young said. “He’s a tough boy, he’s comfortable…”

“Steve! McFarland chimed in. “He didn’t have to accept responsibility, so now on the biggest stage we want this kid to be a grown man in front of grown men and accept responsibility.”

Steve Young took issue with Booger McFarland saying that Zach Wilson “grew up with a lot of money” and didn’t “have to accept responsibility”. Meanwhile, RGIII was like 😬 pic.twitter.com/CoU7z7XcIN — Horrible announcement (@awfulannouncing) November 21, 2022

Eventually, Young appeared to concede at least half of McFarland’s argument.

“[Wilson] drop them yesterday for sure,” Young said. McFarland replied, “He dropped them yesterday.”

So who is right and who is wrong?

Let’s start where most of us should agree: It’s the quarterback’s job to make the offense produce, and the Jets produced absolute shit in New England on Sunday. Wilson completed just nine passes for 77 yards – in the entire game. And when asked if he felt the offense he was leading had let the defense down by only scoring three runs when the defense only allowed three runs, Wilson replied: ” Nope.”

.@Connor_J_Hughes: “Do you feel like you let the defense down?” Zach Wilson: “No.” pic.twitter.com/tiJiTSrFPE — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 20, 2022

So McFarland is correct when he says that Wilson struggles to accept responsibility for his failures.

But is it because he grew up rich?

Without having Archie Manning’s tax returns in front of me at the moment, I can’t determine whether Peyton or Eli Manning grew up under the literal definition of “wealthy.” However, it’s pretty clear that they weren’t brought up in a cardboard box either. It’s also clear that they both took responsibility for their failures in the NFL, at least as much as anyone else.

Maybe it’s because Archie raised them, right?

There’s a famous story of how Archie Manning drove Peyton to his high school coach to apologize for yelling at him on the sidelines.

Maybe Zach Wilson didn’t have that?

In any event, it’s probably too simplistic to simply say that Wilson lacks accountability because he’s rich. Lord Knows, there have been enough NFL players from poor backgrounds who have also neglected to take responsibility for their actions.