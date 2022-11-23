Georgia’s 6-week abortion ban reinstated by state Supreme Court

In response to an emergency filing by the state last week after the ban was lifted, the High Court on Wednesday issued a one-page order that stays the lower court’s decision while it considers an appeal.

The Georgia Supreme Court reinstated the ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, just one week after a Fulton County judge struck down the law.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney in his Nov. 15 ruling determined the so-called “heartbeat law” was unconstitutional when it was signed into law in 2019 because the law in force from Roe vs. Wade prohibited abortion prohibits pre-viability. After her ruling, access to abortion in Georgia returned to pre-ban levels of up to 22 weeks of pregnancy.