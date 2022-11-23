Georgia’s 6-week abortion ban reinstated by state Supreme Court

The Georgia Supreme Court reinstated the ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, just one week after a Fulton County judge struck down the law.
In response to an emergency filing by the state last week after the ban was lifted, the High Court on Wednesday issued a one-page order that stays the lower court’s decision while it considers an appeal.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney in his Nov. 15 ruling determined the so-called “heartbeat law” was unconstitutional when it was signed into law in 2019 because the law in force from Roe vs. Wade prohibited abortion prohibits pre-viability. After her ruling, access to abortion in Georgia returned to pre-ban levels of up to 22 weeks of pregnancy.
The latest state Supreme Court ruling means abortion access is restricted again after six weeks, effective immediately.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
