Giants’ Joc Pederson throws recruiting pitch to Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge, who is in San Francisco and is scheduled to meet the Giants this week, has already received a pitch from one of the team’s veterans.

Outfielder Joc Pederson, 30, took to Instagram on Tuesday night in a bid to get the American League MVP to join the Giants.

“I have 99 problems… winning is not one. We’re ready when you are @thejudge44,” Pederson wrote, referencing Judge’s jersey number and Jay-Z’s famous song “99 Problems.”

Pederson, a former Dodger, also had a photoshop of the slugger in an orange and black Giants jersey in the post, which received many positive responses from hopeful San Francisco fans.

The 30-year-old judge, who grew up in northern California for the Giants, was spotted in San Francisco on Monday night, according to video from MLB Network. San Francisco is considered one of the teams that could beat the Yankees for the judge.

“Just visiting family and friends, that’s about it,” Judge, who appeared to be entering a hotel, said with a smile and a wink in the video posted to Twitter by MLB. Network.