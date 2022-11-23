GREG GUTFELD: Climate change activists ‘don’t win anyone’ with these stunts

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Happy Tuesday everyone. It’s great to see all of you except you there. So, once again, protesters attacked expensive works of art. And no, I’m not talking about my quads, even though they are expensive and worth it.

This time it’s an Andy Warhol in Milan, Italy. On Friday, the attention-seeking freaks threw flour at a sports car painted by the pop artist in 1979. Pop artist. Luckily the Italian police sprung into action and turned him into a pizza crust. But the event is just another in a trend of psychotic young people vandalizing art with food or paint. Although such actions can improve a Jackson Pollock. A little artsy humor there for all the sophisticated.

And does anyone else find that ironic? The only piece of art they don’t throw soup on is this one. I guess it’s redundant. Now, every time we report this, I get a little angry. But then again, I’m 5’7, so what other kind of anger can I have? ignore the cause. I don’t even know what it is. I do not know what it is. Instead, let’s focus on monsters that destroy their cause with every stunt they don’t win anyone.

For every painting they attack, I will eat another cow. Hell, I might even push one out of my coal jet. No, but it’s gonna be great. That noise they make when they land, yeah. But the big story here isn’t just the gender that’s no longer binary. That’s the reason. People who break these laws appear to be certifiable. Look at them. They are madness personified. They are sad and rude. If they didn’t spend their time throwing vegan corn chowder all over the Mona Lisa ****, they wouldn’t have a life at all.

In the past, they were transported, placed in comfortable cells with padded walls. Kat knows what I’m talking about. You know, thank God I helped her understand. You’re welcome, Kate. But now they aren’t even hustled by security. Judging by how little effort these guards put in, you’d think they weren’t protecting a Warhol, but this. I can draw Binky.

In fact, you have to wonder if these are not internal jobs. I mean, who lets people into a gallery while they’re carrying tubs of flour or cans of paint? Not that the art museum guards should be SEAL Team Six, but if you see a bunch of green hairs carrying sacks of flour or cans of soup or paint, you can bet they’re not there for smile at the Mona Lisa.

Insanity used to be easily defined, but now we’ve redefined unstable behavior as passionate. But you know who else was passionate about the environment? Charles Manson and his family passionate about human foam. Before, we used to look at these people and say, “Well, that’s a point of view.” Relax now as men in white coats chase you with a giant butterfly net. Do you remember those nets? These are great.

Now it’s “Wow, they’re so dedicated. Let’s listen to them. They must really believe in this cause to be screaming in strangers’ faces and smearing shit on the walls.” Or maybe they’re just getting ready to host “Jesse Waters Primetime.” That’s all you need to do.

So now we are at the mercy of scammers and people with mental disorders. They are desperate, isolated souls with no real sense of the world, and they are gaining ground. Joe Biden and his friends at the UN climate conference agreed to pay up to $1 billion in so-called climate reparations to poor countries for damage apparently caused by the West’s use of fossil fuels .

Yeah, let’s apologize for raising the living standards of 90% of the human population on the planet and be punished by the 10% who couldn’t keep up. Sorry world for the air conditioning, the combustion engine, the irrigation systems, the treatment plants, the dishwashers, the electricity. So here’s a few billions while you continue to burn things far worse than coal.

And here is the kick. The largest emitter in the world does not have to pay a penny. And no, not Eric Swalwell. This is communist China. And why? Because it is still considered a developing country. Yeah, that makes sense. Calling China a developing nation is like calling Dolly Parton a developing woman.

But let’s face it, China is smarter than us. They don’t buy into this progressive ****. They don’t see sex as non-binary. In fact, they see the world as binary as the computer technology they steal from us. They see the world as ones and zeros. And it’s them and all the others are zeros. And they laugh at us because we fell in love with this shit.

So we adopted madness as an alternative way of life. It is the elimination of standards. The destruction of beauty, whether in art or in one’s own body. Activists destroy priceless paintings as easily as they slaughter their own healthy bodies. It’s as if our society is experiencing some kind of mental illness as a whole.

Before, if someone couldn’t participate in civilized life, we asked them for help. Now, we can’t even tell who is mentally ill at all. Which might be the new definition of crazy. And most of that stuff comes out of Tik-Tok. And who owns this? China. It’s a brilliant strategy. Destroy from within by giving the empty West exactly what it cannot resist.