Harry Kane scares England away at Major World Cup as Tottenhamn striker set for CT scan on ankle injury ahead of USA clash

Harry Kane will have an ankle scan ahead of England’s clash with USA on Friday.
The Three Lions captain suffered in the second half of a 6-2 win over Iran in Monday’s Group B opener following a challenge from Morteza Pouraliganji.
Although he remained on the pitch until the 75th minute, the Tottenham striker was eventually replaced by Callum Wilson.
Kane was then pictured after the game with a strapping around his right ankle.
England manager Gareth Southgate had played down fears over Kane’s fitness after the landslide victory over Iran.
Southgate said: “I think Harry is fine. It looked like a bad tackle but he continued in the game. We removed it because we felt it was a point in the game where we could do it.
However, it is feared that it suffered more severe damage than expected.
The 29-year-old will now undergo a CT scan to decide whether the injury will keep him out of England’s second game in Group B or for a longer period.
Against Iran, Kane didn’t score but played an influential role in the convincing victory, scoring two of the six goals.
He won the Golden Boot at the last World Cup and is just two goals off Wayne Rooney’s all-time record in England with 53 goals.
