Here are the main New England holiday shipping times

Labor shortages and ongoing supply chain issues still have the potential to play a role this holiday season. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File

Last minute holiday shoppers, be warned – crucial shipping times are coming fast. Here are the key dates to know so that your parcels arrive before December 25th.

The week of December 12 is critical for those who don’t want to pay for expedited shipping. FedEx’s deadline for ground shipments is December 14 and the date for the United States Postal Service is a little later on December 17. According to the UPS shipping schedule, their cross-country ground deadlines are December 15-16.

Another date to remember for this week is “National Free Shipping Day,” which falls on December 14. As one of the last days for ground shipping, many retailers are waiving shipping costs entirely.

If you miss these deadlines, air shipment is always an option. USPS gives deadlines of December 19 and 23 for Priority Mail, while FedEx Express’s deadline is December 20. UPS offers 3-day shipping by December 20. But express shipping can come with high fees, according to Robert Gilbreath, general manager of shipping logistics company ShipStation.

“The cost of this expedition doubles or goes two and a half times [the price happens] pretty quickly,” Gilbreath told WCVB.

2022 looks to be a more promising holiday boating season than the past two years. The pandemic caused an influx of packages from distant partygoers in 2020, and supply chain issues slowed deliveries in 2021.

However, according to ShipStation, labor shortages and ongoing supply chain issues could also play a role this season. Gilbreath told WCVB that the best way to ensure your freebies arrive on time is to try to ship ahead of schedule – and starting this week, you’ve got plenty of time.

“If you have the opportunity to allow yourself a few days of buffer, why not do it? ” he said.