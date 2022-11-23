Herschel Walker Ad scolds Warnock for supporting trans athletes

An ad by Republican U.S. Senate candidate from Georgia Herschel Walker hit out at his Democratic opponent for backing transgender athletes invading women’s sports.

Posted on Monday with the second round of the election two weeks away, the ad featured swimmer Riley Gaines, who slammed transgender athlete Lia Thomas after competing against him.

“I’m Riley Gaines, 12-time NCAA All-American,” Gaines said in the ad.

Gaines went on to describe his intense training regimen which was no match for a man like Lia Thomas.

“For over a decade I worked so hard 4am training to be the best. But in my senior year I was forced to compete against a biological male,” a- she declared.

“It’s unfair and wrong,” Walker added.

Gaines noted that Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock had previously voted to allow biological men to participate in women’s sports, and she praised former professional athlete Herschel Walker for standing up for “what’s right.”

Herschel Walker is up with a new ad about transgender athletes, featuring a swimmer tied with Lia Thomas. “My senior year, I was forced to compete against a biological male,” Riley Gaines said in the ad for Walker’s senatorial campaign. pic.twitter.com/MlVxnJwkgB — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) November 21, 2022

LGBTQ advocates criticized the ad, alleging it contributed to the dehumanization of transgender people.

“Shame on Herschel Walker — and shame on all politicians who use LGBTQ lives as political props,” Nadine Bridges, executive director of the nonprofit One Colorado, said Monday.

These defenders have claimed that bills preventing transgender people from participating in women’s sports contributed to the Sunday shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs – a gay nightclub.

“There is an undeniable connection between this kind of baseless and hateful rhetoric and the violence against our community this weekend in Colorado Springs and the violence perpetrated against marginalized communities across the country,” Bridges said Monday.

Similarly, Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, called Walker’s announcement “garbage.”

“Spreading this kind of garbage under the guise of a political campaign was bad enough, but in the wake of Saturday night’s massacre at Club Q, it’s simply unconscionable,” Ellis said.

“These adverts should be removed from the Georgian airwaves immediately before more lives are put at risk,” she added.