I would wear the pro-LGBTQ+ symbol at the Qatar World Cup – POLITICO

German Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck said he would wear the pro-LGBTQ+ ‘OneLove’ armband if he was at the Qatar World Cup, despite the threat of sanctions from FIFA.

“I would be interested to see what the referee does if there is someone coming with the armband,” Habeck said on Tuesday night on ZDF’s Markus Lanz talk show.

“I might take a chance,” Habeck said, but added that he is “a politician, trying to do his job” and not Manuel Neuer, the Germany national team captain.

Qatar has faced criticism since hosting the tournament in 2010 for its treatment of migrant workers, as well as its policies towards the LGBTQ+ community and women’s rights.

Habeck referred to “iconic moments of protest at sporting events, which arguably changed something,” pointing to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeling to protest racial injustice and police brutality during the US national anthem in the summer of 2016.

Nancy Faeser, another senior German minister, also weighed in on the debate on Tuesday. She told ARD it would be a strong signal if the German team wore the armband.

Habeck’s remarks came a day after the German Football Association and six other European nations decided to drop plans for their captain to wear a ‘OneLove’ armband due to the threat of ‘sporting sanctions’ from the FIFA. The German FA announced on Tuesday that they plan to take legal action against FIFA over their stance.

Germany will play their opening match against Japan at 2:00 p.m. CET on Wednesday.