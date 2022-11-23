In desperate situation, even seriously ill people do not take time off because they need money to buy food, fuel

New Delhi: In a desperate situation, even seriously ill people do not take leave because they need money for food and heating. Such is the dire state of the UK economy that even seriously ill patients, who “ideally, medically, shouldn’t be at work”, are increasingly refusing to take sick leave.

They feel they cannot afford not to work given the severe financial crisis that is gripping the whole country.

According to Professor Kamila Hawthorne, people she had tried to terminate due to illness refused, saying they had to continue working to support their families.

“Recently, I’ve had patients who refused medical certificates because they couldn’t afford not to work. Very often when it’s clear that someone needs time off, they don’t take it,” Kamila said, as reported by Guardian.

Hawthorne added: “These are people who ideally, medically, shouldn’t be at work (because they have a chronic condition like asthma or diabetes, but quite often mental health issues, quite serious mental health, I (see) some cases that really need some peace and quiet to try to help them get better.

With the ongoing economic crisis in the UK, patients are extremely concerned about fuel costs this winter.

“I was really surprised last year that when I offered a sick note they said ‘Oh no, no, I can’t take time off. I need the money from work”. They refused,” she added.

Meanwhile, almost 10 million adults and 4 million children of the UK population, who number a modest 67.5 million (67,508,936) and have a per capita income of $47,334 (World Bank -2021), suffer from malnutrition. Some are struggling to buy the food they need. Others are actually hungry without meals all day.

One in four households with children have experienced food insecurity in the past month alone, according to a Guardian newspaper article dated October 18, 2022. All those who are not well-off, even in the middle class, are feeling the effects.

