Israel pushes US for military action against Iran — RT World News

Israeli military chief warned US officials that Tehran may soon obtain nuclear weapons

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi called on the United States to develop new “operational plans” to confront the Iranian military, urging senior US defense and intelligence officials to “accelerate” joint efforts to counter the Islamic Republic.

Kochavi held a series of meetings with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and CIA Director William Burns, the IDF said in a press release Tuesday. noting that he had discussed the “The Iranian Threat” with each of the officials he has spoken to since arriving in the United States on Sunday morning.

“We are at a critical juncture that requires the acceleration of operational plans and cooperation against Iran and its proxies in the region,” he added. Kochavi said after the meetings. “On the one hand, Iran is under a lot of economic, military and internal pressures, and on the other hand continues to push the nuclear project forward.”

During his meeting with General Milley, the two officials discussed to strengthen cooperation between [US and Israeli] armed forces against threats in the region, foremost of which is the Iranian nuclear threat,” according to IDF. Sullivan also said the White House would keep its promise to “prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.”





While Israel has provided little evidence to support the existence of an Iranian nuclear weapons program, officials have claimed for decades that Tehran is close to developing its own bomb. The Islamic Republic has denied any plans to build nuclear weapons – Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a fatwa (religious edict) against all weapons of mass destruction in 2003 – and has passed numerous inspections by the UN nuclear watchdog under a major deal signed with world powers in 2015.

However, after Washington unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal under President Donald Trump, Tehran steadily reduced compliance, increasing its uranium enrichment and building new advanced centrifuges while demanding an end to US sanctions. Iran has nevertheless insisted that such moves do not indicate that it is seeking a nuclear weapon, despite persistent claims by the United States and Israel.