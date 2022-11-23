Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench keep Thanksgiving tradition alive for 7th year

Jamal Hinton will soon resume its annual Thanksgiving tradition: dinner at Wanda Denchis at home.

New Friends went viral seven years ago when Jamal tweeted a text exchange between him and Wanda, a stranger who had accidentally texted Jamal thinking he was his grandson. Although Jamal told Wanda that he wasn’t her grandson, he went on to say, “Can I still have a plate?” Wanda agreed and invited him because “that’s what grandmas do…feed everybody”.

Jamal and Wanda have maintained their tradition ever since, with Jamal documenting the annual celebration on social media. Now, Jamal shares that preparations are underway for their seventh year as they plan to feast together again in Arizona.

“To answer all your questions, yes Thanksgiving Year 7 is planned!” Jamal tweeted on Nov. 22, along with a photo of him and Wanda outside a Cheesecake Factory restaurant. “See you guys on Thursday!”

This isn’t the only time fans will see the duo. Like jamal announced in December 2021they’ve both teamed up with Netflix to share their story on the “big screen” in the future.