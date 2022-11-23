JoJo Siwa, Jason Momoa and more share what they’re grateful for

Although the Duchess of York probably won’t be carving a turkey on November 24, she’s a big fan of the holidays and the chance to reflect on the blessings of the previous months. “I am deeply, deeply grateful for the number of wonderful and incredibly brave children I have met this year,” the royal told E! New. Having traveled to Poland, Princess Beatrice and Princess EugenieHis mother met the refugees who had escaped the war in their native Ukraine. “They just have the will and they have the strength and they have peace in their hearts because they want a better future for themselves,” she marveled. “And they want to go back to Ukraine and they want to rebuild. It inspires me to keep fighting and to keep believing in the innocence and goodness of children.

Also on her gratitude list: Her time with the late Queen Elizabeth II. “When I think of the Queen,” she shared. “I think of beautiful, beautiful memories of strength, leadership, compassion, forgiveness and embracing what is truly right and good.”