JoJo Siwa shares Elton John called her when she came out publicly

JoJo Siwa revealed how a connection with Elton John helped her throughout her life.

“I remember the first time I met Elton was backstage at one of his concerts and I got to talk to him for 45 minutes,” JoJo exclusively told E! News on Nov. 20 at the Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium concert. “I was only 15 and this conversation changed my life forever.”

Another would follow though. Years later, when the 19-year-old came out in January 2021, Elton called her to share his support. As she recalled, he said, “‘Hello JoJo, honey. It’s Elton.’ And I was like, ‘Mom, get the camera out. This is Elton John.’”

He’s not the only superstar who inspired her journey.

“To see how the world accepted Elton John for who he was, Freddie Mercury for who he was,” she explained, “all these people who came before me in the gay community made me think, ‘Oh, it’s going to be okay. These people are who they are, people know them and people love them.’”