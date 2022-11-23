Pin 0 Shares

If you were contributing to the GoFundMe to help Kanye West regain his Billionaire status, Kanye West has made things easier. Kanye West rebranded his Balenciaga cloth stock. Despite the exorbitant prices before his mouth caused his downfall. Ye is selling his newly branded Balenciaga clothes dubbed Ye24 at just $20, and according to him,… Read More »Kanye West Rebrands Yeezy, Balenciaga, Gap, And Adidas Hoodies With “Ye24” Designs To Resell At $20

The post Kanye West Rebrands Yeezy, Balenciaga, Gap, And Adidas Hoodies With “Ye24” Designs To Resell At $20 appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.