Key Scores 19, Ohio State routs Cincinnati 81-53 at Maui

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Zed Key scored 19 points and Brice Sensabaugh and Bruce Thornton had 17 apiece for Ohio State, which beat rival Cincinnati State 81-53 on Tuesday in the group losers at the Maui Invitational.
Judge Sueing added 11 for the Buckeyes (4-1), who improved to 9-4 all-time against the Bearcats, including four straight wins. It was the teams’ first meeting since the 2019-20 season opener in Columbus.
Viktor Lakhin scored 12 for Cincinnati (3-3), which has lost three straight.
Both teams were beaten by teams ranked in the first round. Ohio State fell 88-77 to No. 17 San Diego State, and Cincinnati lost 101-93 to No. 14 Arizona.
Cincinnati had a six-point lead going into the first two minutes, but Ohio State used its size and athleticism to take control with a 38-27 halftime lead.
Cincinnati had just four assists and didn’t get their first until the second half.
Ohio State had 19 offensive rebounds that led to 27 second-chance points. The Buckeyes outshot the Bearcats 42-29.
Ohio State takes on No. 21 Texas Tech in the fifth-place game on Wednesday, while Cincinnati faces winless Louisville in the seventh-place game.
Ohio State guard Bruce Thornton (2) passes a pass away from Cincinnati Landers guard Nolley II during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Ohio State guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (1) dribbles past Cincinnati guard David DeJulius (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, November 22, 2022 , in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Referee Amy Bonner hands the ball to Ohio State guard Bruce Thornton (2) as they take on Cincinnati during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 22 2022, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
