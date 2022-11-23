Key Scores 19, Ohio State routs Cincinnati 81-53 at Maui

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Zed Key scored 19 points and Brice Sensabaugh and Bruce Thornton had 17 apiece for Ohio State, which beat rival Cincinnati State 81-53 on Tuesday in the group losers at the Maui Invitational.

Judge Sueing added 11 for the Buckeyes (4-1), who improved to 9-4 all-time against the Bearcats, including four straight wins. It was the teams’ first meeting since the 2019-20 season opener in Columbus.

Viktor Lakhin scored 12 for Cincinnati (3-3), which has lost three straight.

Both teams were beaten by teams ranked in the first round. Ohio State fell 88-77 to No. 17 San Diego State, and Cincinnati lost 101-93 to No. 14 Arizona.

Cincinnati had a six-point lead going into the first two minutes, but Ohio State used its size and athleticism to take control with a 38-27 halftime lead.

Cincinnati had just four assists and didn’t get their first until the second half.

Ohio State had 19 offensive rebounds that led to 27 second-chance points. The Buckeyes outshot the Bearcats 42-29.

Ohio State takes on No. 21 Texas Tech in the fifth-place game on Wednesday, while Cincinnati faces winless Louisville in the seventh-place game.

___

AP College Basketball: and and