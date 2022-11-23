Klever (KLV) Price Prediction 2022 – Will KLV Hit $0.005 Soon?

Bullish KLV price prediction for 2022 is $0.0037 to $0.0047 .

The KLV price will also reach $0.005 soon.

Bearish KLV price prediction for 2022 is $0.0033.

In Klever (KLV) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about KLV to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Klever (KLV) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Klever (KLV) is $0.0034 with a 24-hour trading volume of $400,626 at the time of writing. However, KLV has Increased to 1.2% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, Klever (KLV) has a circulating supply of 8,880,780,407 KLV. Currently, KLV trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Bitrue, OKX, KuCoin, XT.COM, MEXC, and Hotcoin global.

What is Klever (KLV)?

Klever (KLV) is a crypto wallet ecosystem that serves over 2 million customers worldwide through the Klever App, Klever Swap, and Klever OS. The utility token KLV will power the launch of Klever’s developing platforms Klever Blockchain, Klever Exchange, and Klever Bank in 2021.

Klever App is a self-custody crypto wallet that is easy, versatile, and safe, and it supports the world’s major blockchains. The software provides direct access to ETH and TRX-based DApps in Klever Browser, as well as 300+ trading pairs in Klever Swap. A decentralized peer-to-peer and self-custody wallet network, Klever gives its users control over their private keys.

Klever (KLV) Price Prediction 2022

Klever (KLV) holds the 482nd position on CoinGecko. KLV price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

KLV/USDT Falling Wedge Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart of Klever (KLV) laid out a Falling Wedge. In a falling wedge pattern, both the upper trend line which connects the highs and the lower trend line which connects the lows converge downwards. The wedge pattern in general indicates a trend reversal. Especially, the falling wedge signals a bullish reversal. This pattern indicates a breakout in the price trend towards an upswing.

From the above chart, we can interpret that the momentum of the downtrend is slowing down.

Currently, Klever (KLV) is at $0.0034. If the pattern continues, the price of KLV might reach the resistance level of $0.0036 and $0.0044. If the trend reverses, then the price of KLV may fall to $0.0033.

Klever (KLV) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Klever (KLV).

KLV/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: Tradingview)

From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of the Klever (KLV).

Resistance Level 1 $0.00372 Resistance Level 2 $0.00406 Resistance Level 3 $0.00437 Resistance Level 4 $0.00471 Support Level $0.00334 Support and Resistance Level

The charts show that KLV has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, KLV might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.00471.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the KLV might plummet to almost $0.00334, a bearish signal.

Klever (KLV) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Klever (KLV) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of KLV lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

KLV/USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: Tradingview)

Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Klever (KLV) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the KLV price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Currently, KLV is in a bearish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of KLV at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of Klever (KLV) is at a level of 37.16. This means that KLV is nearly in an oversold state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.

Klever (KLV) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Klever (KLV). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

KLV/USDT ADX, RVI (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart represents the ADX of Klever (KLV). Currently, KLV lies in the range of 57.49, indicating a strong trend.

From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Klever (KLV). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of KLV lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, KLV’s RSI is at 37.16, thus confirming a potential sell signal.

Comparison of KLV with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Klever (KLV).

BTC Vs ETH Vs KLV Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview)

From the above chart, it can be interpreted that ETH, BTC, and KLV are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and KLV also increase or decrease respectively.

Klever (KLV) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Klever (KLV) might probably attain $0.01 by 2023.

Klever (KLV) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Klever (KLV) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, KLV might rally to hit $0.05 by 2024.

Klever (KLV) Price Prediction 2025

If Klever (KLV) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, KLV would rally to hit $0.09.

Klever (KLV) Price Prediction 2026

If Klever (KLV) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, KLV would rally to hit $0.10.

Klever (KLV) Price Prediction 2027

If Klever (KLV) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, KLV would rally to hit $0.15.

Klever (KLV) Price Prediction 2028

If Klever (KLV) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, KLV would hit $0.18.

Klever (KLV) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Klever (KLV), it would witness major spikes. KLV might hit $0.21 by 2029.

Klever (KLV) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Klever ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Klever (KLV) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Klever (KLV) might hit $0.28 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Klever network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for KLV. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Klever (KLV) in 2022 is $0.00471. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Klever (KLV) for 2022 is $0.00334.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Klever ecosystem, the performance of Klever (KLV) might hit $0.005 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise to reach above its all-time high (ATH) of $0.166705 in the near future.

FAQ

1. What is Klever (KLV)?

Klever (KLV) is a crypto wallet ecosystem that serves over 2 million customers worldwide through the Klever App, Klever Swap, and Klever OS. Klever App is a self-custody crypto wallet that is easy, versatile, and safe, and it supports the world’s major blockchains. 2. Where can you purchase Klever (KLV)?

Klever (KLV) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Bitrue, OKX, KuCoin, XT.COM, MEXC, and Hotcoin global. 3. Will Klever (KLV) reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Klever platform, Klever (KLV) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Klever (KLV)? On March 11, 2021, Klever (KLV) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.166705. 5. Is Klever (KLV) a good investment in 2022? Klever (KLV) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of KLV in the past few months, KLV is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can Klever (KLV) reach $0.005? Klever (KLV) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Klever (KLV) will hit $0.005 soon. 7. What will be Klever (KLV) price by 2023? Klever (KLV) price is expected to reach $0.01 by 2023. 8. What will be Klever (KLV) price by 2024? Klever (KLV) price is expected to reach $0.05 by 2024. 9. What will be Klever (KLV) price by 2025? Klever (KLV) price is expected to reach $0.09 by 2025. 10. What will be Klever (KLV) price by 2026? Klever (KLV) price is expected to reach $0.10 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.