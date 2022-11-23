Lakers say LeBron James is day-to-day, but report says he could return Friday – Orange County Register

PHOENIX — With LeBron James’ absence stretching to five straight games, coach Darvin Ham emphasized patience Tuesday night ahead of the whistleblower against the Phoenix Suns.

“We’re in a good rhythm right now so there’s no rush,” Ham said. “There is no panic mode.”

But according to a report on the TNT broadcast, James could return as early as Friday night when the Lakers take on the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.

The 37-year-old has been out since leaving a Nov. 9 game against the Clippers early with an injury, which the Lakers called a left adductor strain. The Lakers have designated him as questionable for three straight games — on Tuesday, however, they officially ruled him out in their morning shootout at the Footprint Center.

When asked directly if James might be able to return this weekend, with the Lakers having a back-to-back game on Friday and Saturday at San Antonio, Ham said he was going day-to-day: “To As of today, I cannot answer this question.”

But the TNT report indicated that James may have his own timeline, which has often been the case throughout his tenure with the Lakers. The four-time league MVP is rehabbing extensively with Mike Mancias, his personal trainer for the better part of two decades since his first tenure in Cleveland. More than once as a Laker, James returned from a long-term injury despite being listed as questionable even on game day.

The Lakers trust James to handle his own rehab. He was present during Tuesday’s shootout in Phoenix, and Ham said he was able to get into the weight room to strengthen his adductor. But going into the night 3-1 without James in that final stint, Ham said winning without his franchise star felt a bit like playing with house money.

“So he doesn’t have to go out and play like crazy for us just to be competitive – he can take his time, let his body heal,” Ham said. “Don’t put yourself in a position where it’s a dragging affair. So just being able to have success with him in street clothes is phenomenal.

The Lakers have the day off in Phoenix on Wednesday and will spend Thanksgiving in San Antonio before facing the Spurs, who they beat by 31 points on Sunday.

James has missed six games in total this season. While he’s expected to challenge Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s regular-season scoring record (38,387 points), availability will play a role in his bid to achieve it this year. At his pace of 24.9 points per game, James would need 44 more games to catch Abdul-Jabbar. Over the past two seasons, he has played 101 of a possible 154 games, missing time due to various injuries.

The Lakers were also without forward Juan Toscano-Anderson again (middle back pain) and rookie guard Max Christie (COVID-19 protocols). Neither has played the last three games. Toscano-Anderson trained on the pitch with assistant coach Phil Handy before the game.

Suns point guard Chris Paul, one of James’ closest friends and a 37-year-old, also missed Tuesday’s game with a heel injury, marking his seventh consecutive absence.