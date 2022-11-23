Learn about Wendy Williams’ first public appearance since her stay in a healthcare facility

wendy williams feels the love of his circle of fans.

More than a month after returning home from a private stay at a wellness center, the talk show host stepped out on Nov. 21 to attend her former radio station’s annual Circle of Sisters gathering.

Held at Resorts World in Queens, NY, the event featured Wendy sitting down for a chat with DJ WBLS JuiceNik.

His representative Shawn Zanotti says E! The news that fans moved Wendy to tears with applause, gratitude and praise as she took part in the event. In front of an audience of fans, Wendy said, “Those are tears of laughter, but also tears of sincere thanks.”

As seen in exclusive photos, Wendy showed off her signature style wearing furry boots and a sparkly ensemble for her afternoon in the Big Apple.

Back on October 18, E! News has confirmed Wendy is home and recovering after checking into a wellness center in August.