Litecoin (LTC) Breaks Downtrend & Surged to 6 Months-High

Litecoin (LTC) price surged by over 35% in the past week.

Litecoin overtakes Shiba Inu and Solana in terms of market cap.

In the midst of the turmoil caused by FTX’s insolvency in the cryptocurrency market, Litecoin (LTC) is starting to shine and climbed by over 45% this month, from $54 to $81. The bullish price momentum may be due to an improvement in its supply dynamics.

Litecoin (LTC) price chart (Source: Tradingview)

The uptrend comes ahead of Litcoin’s third mining reward halving, which will cut the rewards or LTC paid to miners for recording transactions on Litecoin’s blockchain from 12.5 LTC per block to 6.25 LTC per block.

Further, the LTC price climbed to $81 in the morning, which is the highest price level in 6 months. Hence, Litecoin keeps moving up on the market cap ranks. This price level elevates LTC into the top 10 to rank 9th place in terms of market cap and overtaking Shiba Inu and excluding stablecoins.

At the time of writing, LTC traded at $78.98 with a market cap of $6 billion, higher than Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Solana(SOL). Moreover, Litecoin surged by more than 30% in the last 24 hours and around 48% in the preceding month, as per CoinGecko. However, the two market leaders, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have fallen 15% this month.

