Massive horde of Celtic gold coins stolen from German museum

BERLIN — A huge horde of ancient gold coins dating from around 100 BC. was stolen from a museum in southern Germany, police said on Tuesday. Bavarian state police said it was stolen early Tuesday from the Celtic and Roman Museum in Manching, 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of Munich.

The 483 pieces were discovered in 1999 during excavations of an ancient settlement in Manchning and are believed to be the greatest Celtic gold hoard discovered in the 20th century.

German news agency dpa reported that authorities estimate the value of the coins, which together weighed around 4 kilograms (8.8 pounds), at several million euros (dollars).

“The loss of the Celtic treasure is a disaster,” Bavarian Science and Arts Minister Markus Blume said. “As a testament to our history, gold coins are irreplaceable.”

He said the thieves had shown “incredible criminal energy”.

The police are calling on witnesses who may have seen suspicious individuals near the museum or who have other information that could lead to the recovery of the treasure.

