Multiple deaths, injuries reported in Virginia Walmart shooting – NBC Chicago

Police in Chesapeake, Va., responded to an active shooter situation at a Walmart that left several people dead and injured, local police said Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle around 10:15 p.m. and upon arrival found evidence of a shooting, Chesapeake Police spokesman Leo said. Kosinski, during a press conference.

Kosinski said they believe less than 10 people died. The single shooter is also dead. Kosinski added that the injured were rushed to several area hospitals.

Mike Kafka, a spokesperson for Sentara Healthcare, told NBC affiliate WAVY-TV that five patients were being treated at Norfolk General Hospital, the region’s top trauma center. Their terms were not immediately available.

Authorities said the Walmart was open to the public at the time.

After the shooting, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va) tweeted Wednesday morning that he was “sickened by reports of another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake.” State Senator Louise Lucas echoed Warner’s sentiment, tweeting that she was “absolutely sorry that the latest mass shooting in America took place at a Walmart in my district.”

Official Walmart Twitter Account also released a statement Wednesday morning: “We are shocked by this tragic event at our store in Chesapeake, Va. We pray for those affected, the community and our associates. We are working closely with law enforcement. and we are focused on supporting our associates.”

The Virginia shooting comes three days after a gunman opened fire at a Colorado gay nightclub, killing five and injuring 17. This shooter was arrested after club patrons tackled him and beaten. The shootings come a year when the country was rocked by the deaths of 21 people in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The ATF and FBI are working with the Chesapeake Police in the investigation.

Chesapeake is about seven miles south of Norfolk.

This is a developing story and will be updated.