Naomi Biden’s wedding photoshoot featured on Vogue cover after White House bars rushed at ‘private’ event

Naomi Biden, President Biden’s granddaughter, has given exclusive coverage of her White House wedding to Vogue magazine after refusing press access.

A cover story about the wedding – with many photos of Naomi Biden at the White House and in her wedding dress before the ceremony – appeared in Vogue on Tuesday.

This exclusive coverage in Vogue directly contradicts what White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in the days leading up to the ceremony.

“Naomi Biden and Peter’s wedding is a private marriage. Family – it’s a family event,” Jean-Pierre told reporters. “And Naomi and Peter have requested that their marriage be closed to the media, and we respect their wishes.”

Naomi Biden married fiance Peter Neal at the White House on Saturday. Breaking with tradition, the White House ended all coverage of the event by a pool of journalists.

The Correspondents’ Association said it tried to negotiate access for a small circle of accredited journalists to attend the event, but was refused.

“White House weddings have been covered in the press throughout history and the first family’s desire for privacy must be weighed against the public’s interest in an event taking place at the House of the People. with the president as a participant,” the White House Correspondents’ Association said in a statement Saturday.

“The WHCA advocated allowing a small group of reporters to cover part of the wedding. Our request for coverage was denied and we are deeply disappointed that the White House chose to keep this event completely closed to the press,” continues the press release. .

Naomi Biden, 28, is a lawyer at Washington area and maintains a large presence in the president’s personal life.

She is the daughter of Biden hunter and Kathleen Buhle – her parents divorced in 2017.