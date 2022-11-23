Natalia Bryant seeks restraining order against alleged stalker

Natalia Bryant take steps to protect themselves.

The 19 year old girl on fire Kobe Bryant filed for a temporary restraining order, alleging that a 32-year-old man has been stalking her since she was a minor.

In the documents, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Nov. 22 and obtained by E! News, Bryant Accused Dwayne Kemp of stalking her since 2020. The model alleged Kemp – someone says she’s never met him – started messaging her on social media when she was 17 “as if we had A love relationship”.

The documents alleged that Kemp sent Bryant several disturbing Instagram messages, including one that allegedly read, “I’m coming to visit soon.” Another, in response to a photo of Bryant and his late father she posted on social media, read: “Thank you for giving birth to him, hopefully we can give birth to him…’Kobe’” , apparently referring to having a baby with Bryant.