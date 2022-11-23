Newborn baby killed in missile strike on Ukrainian maternity hospital was two days old

The newborn baby who died in a missile strike on a maternity hospital in Vilnyansk, in the Zaporizhzhia region of southeastern Ukraine, was two days old, first lady Olena Zelenska said.

“RF [Russian Federation] crimes are crazy. That night, the maternity hospital in the Zaporizhzhia region became the target. A 2-day-old boy died…” Zelenska tweeted In English.

Horrible pains. We will never forget and never forgive.“

President Volodymyr Zelensky had previously condemned the attack. “The enemy has once again decided to try to achieve by terror and murder what they have not been able to achieve for nine months and will not be able to achieve,” he said, referring to Russia.

The hospital was hit by an S-300 missile, according to the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office.

“A baby was killed, a woman in labor and a doctor were injured. Private homes also suffered from enemy shelling,” the prosecutor’s office said.

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine has opened a preliminary investigation into criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war.

He has opened a preliminary investigation in criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder, according to a statement on Telegram.

A bit of context: The World Health Organization (WHO) has verified some 703 attacks on healthcare facilities in Ukraine since February, according to its latest data, amid ongoing Moscow attacks targeting critical civilian infrastructure.

The relentless attacks on health infrastructure in Ukraine have had an impact on several services, Dr Jarno Habicht, representative of the World Health Organization in Ukraine, said on Monday. These include a devastating strike against a maternity and children’s hospital in the southern city of Mariupol in March.

About one in five people in Ukraine have difficulty accessing medicine, according to Habicht. The problem is worse in the Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine, where one in three people cannot get the medicine they need, Habicht added.

It’s a problem that will be exacerbated by heavy snowfall during Ukraine’s harsh winter season, which poses a “tremendous challenge” to the health system, the WHO official warned.