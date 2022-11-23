NFT Marketplace Magic Eden Updates Support for Polygon-Based NFTs

Magic Eden, a cross-chain NFT marketplace, will now handle non-fungible tokens (NFT) based on Polygon, embracing a new community of creators and developers. Magic Eden will be able to support Polygon’s ecosystem of game developers and creators thanks to the expansion. Among others, Ubisoft, Atari, Animoca Brands, Decentraland, and Sandbox are just a few of the largest web3 game projects and companies that are housed on the Polygon network.

In order to demonstrate its application in Web2 and Web3 businesses, Polygon recently formed collaborations with the finance firms Stripe, Robinhood, and Adobe. The co-founder and CEO of Magic Eden, Zhuoxun Yin, stated in a news release that Polygon is the perfect network to assist developers in integrating these digital assets into their games due to its reasonable pricing and EVM compatibility.

The integration will concentrate on giving creators resources, such as a launchpad and market connected to MATIC, Polygon’s native token. Numerous game creators have already committed to Magic Eden’s Launchpad with Polygon, including BORA supported by Kakao Games, IntellaX, nWay, Block Games, Boomland, Planet Mojo, and Taunt Battleworld.