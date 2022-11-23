NHL Goes Ultra Woke, supports All-Trans and Non-Binary Hockey Tournament

The National Hockey League took to Twitter to celebrate its support for the first “transgender and non-binary” tournament in Middleton, Wisconsin.

On Tuesday, the NHL tweeted the news.

“The NHL is proud to support the Trans Team Draft Tournament last weekend in Middleton, Wisconsin. This was the first tournament comprised entirely of transgender and non-binary players, with approximately 80 participants!” the league wrote on its official Twitter account.

An early reply to the thread posed a relevant question: “So the men play in the women’s team?” The league then pushed the woke line that “trans women are women,” et al.

The league has also attempted to limit replies to its tweets with the Twitter feature that blocks replies except those from accounts the NHL follows or has mentioned. It’s unclear exactly when this feature was applied to the tweet.

Unsurprisingly, the reaction to the announcement of the trans tournament was swift.

