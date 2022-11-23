NHL Goes Ultra Woke, supports All-Trans and Non-Binary Hockey Tournament

The National Hockey League took to Twitter to celebrate its support for the first “transgender and non-binary” tournament in Middleton, Wisconsin.

On Tuesday, the NHL tweeted the news.

“The NHL is proud to support the Trans Team Draft Tournament last weekend in Middleton, Wisconsin. This was the first tournament comprised entirely of transgender and non-binary players, with approximately 80 participants!” the league wrote on its official Twitter account.

The NHL is proud to support last weekend’s Trans Team Draft Tournament in Middleton, Wisconsin. This was the first tournament entirely made up of transgender and non-binary players, with around 80 participants! #HockeyIsForAll #NHLPride pic.twitter.com/OfEoAVXtH5 — NHL (@NHL) November 22, 2022

An early reply to the thread posed a relevant question: “So the men play in the women’s team?” The league then pushed the woke line that “trans women are women,” et al.

Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Non-binary identity is real. — NHL (@NHL) November 22, 2022

The league has also attempted to limit replies to its tweets with the Twitter feature that blocks replies except those from accounts the NHL follows or has mentioned. It’s unclear exactly when this feature was applied to the tweet.

Unsurprisingly, the reaction to the announcement of the trans tournament was swift.

Then I’m sure you’ll start recruiting trans men to men’s hockey teams… if you don’t, you’re a bigot and a homophobe… an amirite? — Julie Ann “Potifa” (@blondjewels) November 22, 2022

Hey normies sports fans – maybe you should stop funding woke leagues that hate you and your values. If every NHL fan who believes in biological sex stopped watching or buying tickets, this shit would stop real quick. — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 22, 2022

If “trans women are women,” shouldn’t the NHL fully support the elimination of sport divided by men and women? If there is no biological difference (lol), then just have hockey. No men’s hockey. No women’s hockey. Just hockey. How will this work? Oh, yes, just men. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 22, 2022

Would you like an insane horse puck with your professional ice sport? The NHL was being criticized for its denial of reality, so it no longer allows answers. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 22, 2022

The NHL should definitely let a biological woman line up against Alexander Ovechkin and see how this theory works out for her — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 22, 2022

Are trans people on the same team with binary? Or do these players play on separate teams?

This is confusing — Baibars Sultan of Cairo (@BaibarsC) November 22, 2022

It is absurd for boring, unimportant people to pretend to be in order to make sense of their lives in the absence of family and religion. — charlie (@bbqchucken) November 22, 2022

NHL now participates in public commentary on transgender people What type of alternate reality am I in because this can’t be real life —Kim (@kim_raven) November 22, 2022

*Men are men. Women are women. Non-binary is a mental disorder. — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) November 22, 2022

@NHL “Non-binary identity is real.” How will be @NHL change its doping screening policy for any player identifying as non-binary? — Nobdy-U-Know (@Delightinstuff) November 22, 2022

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston