North Baltimore restaurant windows destroyed on York Road

Baltimore police are investigating the smashed windows of several restaurants on York Road. Police said they were looking for three assailants who burst into several businesses along York Road under cover of darkness and fled in a gray or blue saloon car. At least six businesses in the 5800 and 6300 blocks of York Road were targeted, leaving shards of glass and broken cash registers along the way. Two of the businesses are located in the Belvedere neighborhood, including Mario’s Original Pizza and Pasta and across the street at Pizza Mart. Police told 11 News the attackers wore masks but were caught on multiple surveillance cameras throwing bricks and rocks at glass doors to gain entry. At Pizza Mart, the owner’s brother, Awais Khan, said he was surprised no one caught them in the act. “They just got out of the car and started throwing rocks, and they kept doing it all the way down York Road. It’s crazy,” Khan said. “They have the video of them down the street so I feel like they’re going to get caught. I don’t know how they made it to so many stores and nobody knows anything.” Two other businesses were affected in the 6300 block of York Road, including Five Guys and Vito’s Pizza. Antonio Romeo, owner of Vito’s Pizza, said that was normal. “I mean, we live in Baltimore. Everyday is adventure, Baltimore,” Romeo said. “We got a call from the police at 6am this morning. We came in here and the window was down. They don’t take anything because we don’t leave any money here. So they just broke the cash register. We (have to) buy a new cash register. It was very terrible.” Khan said nothing was stolen, but Romeo was not so lucky. Although he has to replace the register, he said they are still open for business. “Yeah, we’re fine. We’re still operating, making salad, great pizza, sandwiches and everything,” Romeo said. Baltimore Police Detective Vernon Davis said this is the time of year everyone should be extra vigilant. “It’s opportunity time for the season. People are looking for different ways to get money,” Davis said. Police said they would increase patrols and needed the public’s help. Anyone who sees someone in a closed mall and looks suspicious, dial 911.

