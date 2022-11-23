‘Nowhere near the finish line’: Lori Lightfoot discusses her re-election bid, her first term – NBC Chicago

Facing a crowded field, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is aiming for re-election next year, and she’s touting some of the progress made during her administration.

Lightfoot attended the groundbreaking on Tuesday for a new south Chicago streetscape improvement project, a $43 million project that she said has been discussed for decades.

“I heard today from some people that it’s been 20 years of preparation,” she said. “What it will also stimulate is philanthropic investment, and that’s where the magic really happens with INVEST South/West.”

Lightfoot faces a tough re-election campaign, with nine other candidates potentially vying against her. A potential candidate dropped out earlier this week, when 15e Ald district. Ray Lopez withdrew from consideration and instead submitted petitions to run for re-election to City Council.

“It’s not even worth talking about,” she said. “Listen, here’s the thing. There will always be a time for politics. What I focus on every day is doing the job that people elected me to do.

Lightfoot has received criticism for his comments on this weekend’s mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado that left five people dead and at least 18 injured, with critics accusing him of focusing on national gun violence without worry about problems at home.

She disputed that claim, saying that efforts are being made every day to end gun violence in the city.

“We’re a long way from the finish line, and I won’t be satisfied until Chicago is the safest major city in the country,” she said.

Lightfoot says she is confident her resume will help her win the next election, but also said she will emphasize her vision for what a second term would look like.

“We have to keep reminding people of what we’ve done, but also what the vision is, because the job is not done,” she said.