Offset shares what he misses the most about the late takeoff of Migos members

The rapper paid tribute to his late migos his teammate on November 22. Sharing a photo of the 28-year-old dressed in a light gray suit jacket, floral shirt, dark sunglasses and chunky chain necklaces, Offset wrote on Instagram: “You miss everything, especially that smile.”

Takeoff, born Bal Kirsnick Khari, died Nov. 1 after a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston. Him and another Migos member Quavo were attending a private bowling alley when the shooting took place, authorities said. Two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and Quavo was not injured in the incident.

A celebration of life ceremony for Takeoff was held on November 11 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Offset and Quavo, who are also Takeoff’s cousin and uncle respectively, took to the stage to pay their respects to the late “Bad and Boujee” rapper.

“I love you, dog,” Offset said at the event, according to CNN, adding that he hadn’t been able to sleep or eat since Takeoff passed away. “I wish we could laugh again.”