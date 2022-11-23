Offshore Adventures fisherman fights vegan dog owner for cutting up fish on TikTok

<!–

A fisherman and a vegan pet owner got into a bitter row after the man stopped walking his dog to accuse the other of animal cruelty.

Spearfisherman Harry, of Offshore Adventures, was gutting his fish on a beach in Batemans Bay on the south coast of New South Wales when he was approached by the elderly owner of the animal and asked him how he had killed the fish.

“I actually shot them with a spear gun,” Harry said.

The owner of the animal was hosing down his dog next to the fish cleaning table when he explained he was vegan and told the fisherman: ‘That’s animal cruelty’.

Harry continued to slice the fish and told the dog’s owner to keep his opinions to himself.

“It’s your choice, I respect your choice, but don’t come here and tell me not to eat meat,” he said.

Underwater fisherman Harry asked what meat the man was feeding his pet as he took his brown dog (pictured)

Offshore Adventures fisherman Harry hit back at dog owner

But the man kept scolding him and asked him what he would do with the remaining fins and scales.

“I send it back to the ecosystem where it came from,” the fisherman said.

Harry and the dog’s owner continued to argue until he asked what he was feeding his dog.

‘What are you giving him, are you just giving him vegetables?’ said Harry.

“Yes,” replied the man.

“You only give him vegetables, oh poor dog, he probably wants to come with me,” Harry joked.

Dogs are omnivores – meaning they eat both meat and vegetables – but most lean towards a carnivorous diet.

Vision of the man (pictured, with his dog) telling Harry his fishing was ‘animal cruelty’ in Batemans Bay

‘What do you feed him, do you only feed him vegetables?’ said Harry in amazement

The video was captioned, “angry vegan tries to tell me what to do” and was met with a series of sarcastic comments.

‘How can you tell if someone is vegan??? They will tell you,” said one.

‘Well handled buddy. Most other fish would be much less tolerant! said another.

“Man, I’m waiting for the day when someone tries their vegan beliefs on me like this,” said a third.

“It’s your choice, I respect your choice, but don’t come here and tell me not to eat meat,” the fisherman replied (pictured, taken from Harry on the fishing table)