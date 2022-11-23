One dead after small plane crash in Riverside County

Rajesh Khanna
One person was killed in a plane crash Tuesday night in the Riverside County community of Banning, firefighters said.

The incident was reported just before 6:30 p.m. south of Highway 10 near Hargrave Street and Malki Road.

A CalFire/Riverside County Fire Department map showed the incident location marked near Banning Municipal Airport.

The unidentified small plane reportedly caught fire and started a quarter-acre wildfire which was brought under control.

“The accident involved a single-engine aircraft and 1 occupant perished in the incident,” Riverside County Fire Department said in a tweet.

The incident is being investigated by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and the Federal Aviation Administration.

