Plot to dismantle Iran foiled – FM – RT World News

Tehran’s opponents wanted to start a ‘terrorist war’ in the country, says Hossein Amir-Abdollahian

A plot to start a civil war in Iran and lead to its disintegration has failed, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Wednesday, saying the recent violent riots were fueled by US and Israeli weapons.

Speaking at a press conference, Abdollahian said Tehran had gathered documents proving that Iran’s adversaries wanted to start a “terrorist war” with the ultimate goal of dividing Iran. Those efforts were thwarted, however, he said.

The minister also suggested that the recent anti-government riots were fomented by foreign countries. According to Abdollahian, these nations were deceiving young Iranians by arming “terrorists in the neighboring region of Iraqi Kurdistan”.

Apart from that, over the past eight weeks, Iran has detected a massive increase in foreign interference, the minister said, adding that 76 “terrorist and anti-Iranian centers” emerged in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, which borders Iran. Meanwhile, according to the official, US and Israeli weapons were being smuggled into Iran.





“Our friends in Iraq are committed to sweeping up these terrorist groups and disarming them within a defined period of time,” he noted, signaling that Iran’s strikes on targets in Iraq will continue as long as they are deemed a threat.

For months now, Iran has seen violent protests that erupted following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was arrested by Iranian vice police for a “improper” hijab in September and died a few hours later. While Iranian authorities claim she died of a pre-existing medical condition, Amini’s family insists she was beaten to death while in custody.

Abdollahian’s comments come after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi accused the United States earlier this month of trying to destabilize Iran by encouraging unrest under the guise of legitimate protests, drawing inspiration from the book game that Washington has used in Libya and Syria, two countries that have plunged into civil wars.